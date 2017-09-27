Forget About Your Worries at Sri Lanka’s Jetwing Kaduruketha

A unique agro eco-resort from Sri Lanka, surrounded by mountainous greenery, freshwater streams and superb paddy fields, Jetwing Kaduruketha is easily one of the world’s most idyllic tropical hideaways. Nestled in a secluded rural location, just outside the small town of Wellawaya, this spectacular retreat is five hours away from Colombo, but it’s still connected to the real world, with stylish design touches and all the modern amenities you might need nowadays.

In this tropical paradise Jetwing Kaduruketha allows guests to enjoy the unique culture and daily life of a traditional farming community, with most of its surroundings given to the cultivation and harvesting of paddy.

With only 25 charming dwellings on offer, spaced out over an expansive 10 acres, this is the place to experience privacy and seclusion in a way that has little to no impact on the local eco-system – that is not something people usually consider when they go in vacation, but it is good to know that your pleasure will not harm others or our planet.

Simple yet elegant, Jetwing Kaduruketha boasts superb bamboo and wood furnishings throughout the resort; add in the personalized butler service, complimentary Wi-Fi Internet, king size bedding and those serene views and you will get an unforgettable experience that’s worth telling everyone.

There is also an Ayurvedic Spa on site and special yoga programs to be mentioned, plus an array of excursions in the magical Sri Lankan countryside, and a world-class dining experience, so we’re pretty sure no one will get bored here. And if you take quick look at that lovely pool you will feel instantly relaxed. In the next couple of seconds, you will be looking to book a dwelling of your own. Hurry up!