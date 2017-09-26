Kahn’s Bentley Bentayga Le Mans Edition Hides In The Dark

Possibly the world’s fastest and most luxurious SUV – feel free to remind us which are the worthy competitors – the Bentley Bentayga is hardly the kind of vehicle in dire need of any upgrades or modifications. Nonetheless, Afzal Kahn’s brilliant automotive team went all out for it, developing their own upgrade package for the Bentayga, dubbed as the Le Mans Edition.

Unique in every way possible, this particular Bentayga Diesel will set you back a cool $227,734, which is probably $40,000 more than the starting price of this beauty, when it rolls out of the factory. But its new ravishing look is worth every single penny if you ask us.

There are numerous aesthetic upgrades to mention, such as the lip spoiler that protrudes out of the front bumper, the eye catching 23″ Kahn alloys and the blacked-out side grilles that make this car stand out even more. The rear end shows off a sporty spoiler attached to the hatch, that draws our attention to the interior.

Here, the British team added 3D Herringbone black perforated leather that only adds to the appeal and spoiling attributes of this incredible SUV. At the end of the day, the matte black wrap was probably meant to make this Bentley look a little bit sinister, and we totally like it, since all that hard work has served its purpose. Would you have done anything differently? Please, let us know.