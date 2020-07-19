Fiat 500 Goes Electric with the Super Cute ‘La Prima’ Edition

Move over Tesla Model 3, there’s a new all electric hatchback that will take over the streets in the near future. It was only a matter of time until other automakers joined the EV movement and Fiat has recently unveiled the new 500 EV, an electric reincarnation of the company’s most iconic model, that will be initially offered in a lovely ‘La Prima’ Edition.

Available in three special paint options: a three layer Celestial Blue (pictured here), a pearlescent Ocean Green and a cool Mineral Grey finish, the new Fiat 500 EV will also feature a panoramic glass sunroof, full LED headlights, a new set of 17″ diamond-cut alloy wheels, chrome-plated elements inside-out and an exclusive eco-leather upholstery inside the cockpit.

The electric Fiat 500 Hatchback will be powered by an 116 HP electric motor coupled to a 42 kWh batter pack, that’s good enough for a range of 199 miles or 320 km for a full WLTP cycle. But this beauty is no slouch, as it can reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from standstill in just 9 seconds, while its top speed is limited to 93 mph (149 km/h). I’m sure it can do more than that.

Fiat has equipped this car with an 85 kW fast charge system that can charge up to battery up to 80 percent in just 35 minutes with a fast charger that’s capable of both AC and DC charging.

Just like Tesla, the Italian automaker is offering its customers an interesting home charging solution called easyWallbox, a system that can be easily connected to a home outlet and will charge up to 500 EV with 3 kW of power per hour. But you can also upgrade it to 7.4 kW, allowing you to fully charge the car’s battery in around six hours.

The Fiat 500 EV will also come with a Level 2 autonomous driving feature and it’s going to be the company’s first model to feature the new UConnect5 infotainment system that uses a tablet-like 10.25-inch touchscreen display and comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto included.

Fiat fans can already place an order for the new 500 ‘La Prima’ edition, with pricing starting at €34,900 in Italy or £26,995 in the United Kingdom, including the easyWallbox. In the United States, the Fiat 500 EV will probably cost around $40,000.