Fans Will Love The Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Juventus

Hublot was the first luxury watch brand to invest in football back in 2006, working closely with FIFA™ as their Official Timekeeper ever since, and making the official watches of the World Cup and EURO championships. They’ve also teamed up with some of the world’s most prestigious clubs, including Juventus, Chelsea or Benfica, and today we get to feast our eyes on a new football-themed timepiece.

This year Hublot celebrates the sixth anniversary of their partnership with Juventus Football Club, the best Italian club and the second best European club in the 20th century. They’ve released a new, black-and-white limited edition watch in the form of the Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Juventus.

Since we’re talking about a limited edition here, you should know that the Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Juventus will be produced in short run of just 200 units, each of them sold with a special kit, complete with a Juventus shirt autographed by one of the stars of the team.

In terms of power, this watch comes with the impressive HUB1143 self-winding chronograph movement, but its sporty design will get all the credit. Showing off a polished satin black ceramic case and bezel, with a black ceramic base, as well as the symbol of the reigning Italian champions – on the back of the watch and also on the dial – this piece will have soccer fans going crazy.

Please note that the strap, finished in black alligator leather and stitched on white rubber, was specially designed to complete the overall Juventus-inspired theme of the watch.