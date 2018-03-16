Looking Forward To Enjoy This Enchanting €55M Algarve Estate

If you’re going to daydream, why not do it big? I mean, like 55 million € big? Found in Albufeira, in the blissful Algarve region of Portugal , this extraordinary country estate is looking for a new owner, and I couldn’t help myself from sharing it with you guys – if I’m feeling a bit distracted today, you should also be a bit unproductive.

Considered a unique investment opportunity, this refined property is basically a luxurious 5-star resort, although not entirely completed yet, spreading over 62,516 sq. ft. on a massive 18,582-acre plot. It’s a magnificent resort hotel and spa complex, which benefits from the highest standards of construction and nothing but the finest materials. Feel free to imagine it.

The property is set to offer 93 gorgeous accommodations, in five individual modules, with amenities including a kid’s club, several bars and restaurants, and an impressive fitness center. The state of the art spa and wellness area should not be ignored either, with a heated indoor pool, various outdoor pools, a tennis centre and manicured gardens where you can relax all day long.

The resort is centered around the four elements, Earth, Water, Fire and Air, blending nature and humanity in the best way possible, to create a spectacular tourist complex. Or simply the most outrageous privately-owned home out there if you don’t want to share it with anyone else. The price for it all? 55.000.000 € or around $67.6 million in US dollars.

