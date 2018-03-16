The 2019 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid Looks Towards the Future

Bentley’s first hybrid model was premiered at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show and we’re all really excited! The 2019 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid is the automaker’s first step towards full electrification, a plug-in hybrid with an impressive powertrain, mixing electric power with a surprising 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine.

The electric motor acts both as a motor and a generator, with this luxurious SUV offering a decent all-electric range of 50 km after a full 7.5-hour charge. The familiar powertrain features like permanent four-wheel drive and four on-road modes, Bentley, Sport, Comfort and Custom, are also available with the Hybrid model.

But the Start-Stop switch has been replaced by a control for three new E Modes – EV Drive, Hybrid Mode and Hold Mode. The infotainment screen and the Driver’s Information Panel have been also revised to show off important data about energy, fuel consumption and performance.

Speaking of modifications, to keep up with the future Bentley has also developed a few Hybrid-specific functions, like My Battery Charge, My Cabin Comfort and My Car Status, all operated via a dedicated smartphone app.

The British automaker also teamed up with the renowned designer Philippe Starck to imagine a luxurious Power Dock. This stylish power dock is basically a pressed eco-linen, bio-sourced thermosetting resin box that will charge your battery while looking extremely cool.

Aside from the new technology, things remain the same. The Bentayga still features the same driver assistance tech and the same levels of interior and exterior customisation. On the outside, copper-colored Hybrid badging will make sure everyone will realize what they’re dealing with. Don’t get too excited yet; the order books haven’t been opened, and the price-tag wasn’t announced either.