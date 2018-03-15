A Bulgari Trilogy Joins Le Gemme Reali Collection

If there’s one thing Bulgari is well known for, it’s for coming up with extraordinary creations in the form of jewelry, watches, accessories, and bespoke fragrances. That’s why every time we are faced with one of the brand’s newest creations we stand in awe and excitement, waiting for more details.

Exquisite and perfectly blended, the company’s olfactory teases reach perfection with the magical Le Gemme collection. The Masculine, Orientali, and Imperiali fragrances were already part of this mesmerizing collection, but the Italian brand has just added a trilogy of scents to this line, called Le Gemme Reali and inspired by sapphires, emeralds, and rubies.

Crafted by master perfumer Alberto Morillas, and featuring luxurious ingredients and intense colors like sapphire blue, emerald green and ruby red, Nylaia, Veridia, and Rubinia are the new perfumes from Le Gemme Reali. They’re all inspired by the way Bulgari cuts and polishes these precious gems, boasting special mixes of rare ingredients that make them one-of-a-kind fragrances.

Nylaia was specially designed to honor the land of Kashmir, thanks to extracts of blue iris, jasmine sambac and white musk notes. Veridia reminds us of the Byzantine imperial gardens, with seductive notes of bourbon vanilla, patchouli, and galbanum, while the Rubinia fragrance is a perfect oriental combination, with mandarin and tonka beans mixed with sandalwood and copaiba. Which one shall it be?