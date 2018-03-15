You Might Want the Cervélo P5X Lamborghini Edition Triathlon Bicycle

Here’s an interesting surprise from the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. Cervélo Cycles, the Canadian manufacturer of ultra light racing and track bikes, joined hands with Lamborghini to create a jaw dropping triathlon bicycle. Dubbed as the Cervélo P5X Lamborghini edition, this limited-run bike features artwork by Automobili Lamborghini’s Centro Stile and many other goodies.

The unique triathlon bicycle before you combines this bold new artwork with aerodynamically integrated storage. It shows off Lamborghini’s signature yellow topcoat and a special Y-shaped pattern on the frame and fork, which creates a stunning visual effect.

As you can realize, this limited-edition bike was not meant to help you commute to work or school or enjoy the spring air through the park. The Cervélo P5X Lamborghini Edition is basically a speed machine on two wheels, that’s all about world-class design and performance, with triathletes encouraged to look its way.

The world’s fastest, most technologically advanced triathlon bike aims to help you win, regardless of competition, while the Lamborghini-inspired artwork will make sure everyone will look your way. I’m feeling weak at the knees as we speak, which is why it’s probably not a good idea for amateurs to try this bike out.