Conrad Cartagena Will Charm You in More Ways Than One

I’m feeling a bit under the weather today. Whether it’s the muscle pain or the fact that I’m running a fever, that’s for other people to decide; but one thing’s for sure, I would love nothing more than to relax and recharge my batteries at Conrad Cartagena. One of the world’s most historic cities has plenty of things to offer, and this high-end hotel seems to be the delicious cherry on top.

Set against the backdrop of this incredible city, Conrad Cartagena is close to historic landmarks, museums, restaurants, amazing beaches and colorful neighborhoods. But this 5-star hotel is basically a destination within a destination, since it welcomes you with a limitless amount of options: you can play golf or tennis here, sunbathe, dine and unwind in a breathtaking setting.

One of Cartagena’s most incredible hotels, this place offers 268 spacious rooms and suites, featuring a contemporary-chic décor, signature bedding, luxurious bathrooms and smart technology. There might be many reasons to remain indoors and relax in style, but the hotel’s numerous amenities will surely lure you out.

For golf lovers, the Jack Nicklaus-designed TPC Cartagena Golf Club is the only one of its kind in South America. This par-72 course offers a real challenge for players of all levels, with stunning ocean views keeping you company at every shot. But I’d rather enjoy a delicious drink poolside, since there are four beachfront swimming pools where you could take a dip.

Don’t worry, the kinds will have their fun at the all-day Kids’ Club. At the end of the day, the gorgeous Conrad Spa will most likely get you well rested and ready for another day in this paradise, thanks to thermal treatments, a full-service salon and the fully-equipped fitness center.