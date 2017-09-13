Fairlawns Boutique is the Perfect Place to Relax in Joburg

Found in Johannesburg’s tranquil suburb of Sandton, the charming Fairlawns Boutique hotel is an award-winning retreat that will easily impress anyone with a stunning Balinese Spa, the excellent on-site restaurant or its breathtaking suites. Yes, this is an all-suite hotel, and their luxurious design is beautifully matched by world class service to offer anyone an unforgettable experience in South Africa.

Every day in this little paradise would begin with a delightful breakfast, at any hour you may want, and it might continue with a massage at the spa and end with a magical dinner at the Fairlawns restaurant, where a wide range of seasonal dishes will tease your pallets. Dine next to the pool or opt for the hotel’s mesmerizing dining room, with an award-winning wine list ready to help you wash everything down in style.

After a busy day in Johannesburg, enjoying the sun set from the hotel’s lovely terrace, while sipping a cocktail, sounds incredible, but you could also relax in front of the fireplace from the gorgeous sitting room, with a good book or reading today’s newspaper. Every suite at the Fairlawns Boutique hotel is amazing in its own way, with luxurious furnishings and bespoke details, cozy seating areas and deluxe bathrooms.

The stunning views of the hotel’s wonderful landscaped garden complete this alluring package that will probably make you want to stay here forever. Even though it’s a few minutes outside of Johannesburg, you can easily get in the middle of all the action, so this hotel is perfect for travelers interested in sightseeing, shopping, dining, doing business or discovering Joburg’s unique culture.