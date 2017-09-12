Power and Style: the TVR Griffith is a Wonderful Surprise!

The renowned British sports car maker TVR has been trying to make a comeback in our minds and dreams for years, and today we finally have a chance to see it with our own eyes. The long-awaited TVR Griffith has been unveiled at the Goodwood Revival festival – a classic two-seater front-engined sports car, that reminds us a little bit of the British company’s past, although it strays away from any retro styling ideas.

TVR is looking towards the future with this wonderful sports car, while being inspired by the brand’s amazing 70-year-long history. Apart from its seducing body lines, the TVR Griffith comes with a Ford-sourced 5.0-liter V8, tuned by Cosworth to output 500 hp. Add in the fact that this vehicle weights just 1,250 kg and all that power should be more than enough for a little bit of excitement.

Weight distribution is a perfect 50-50, something that might get old TVR owners and drivers feeling a bit surprised, especially when they are behind the wheel of this beauty.

Able to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in less than four seconds and capable of reaching top speeds of more than 200 mph (321 km/h), the TVR Griffith also comes with a Tremec Magnum XL six-speed manual gearbox. In terms of size, this ravishing sports car is smaller than a Porsche 911 and also more compact than a aguar F-Type, but it’s surprisingly spacious and looks all cool while we talk about it.

The chassis benefits from inner carbon-fiber panels bonded onto a steel frame, while the bodywork is also made out of carbon-fiber, including a deep splitter up front and a large integrated diffuser in the back. The cabin remains as simple and cool as those iconic TVR models, with just a few buttons and a digital instrument cluster completing a driver-focused environment.

In the end, we should also mention that the first 500 units of this model will be badged as Launch Editions and will come finished in special configurations, with bespoke colors and anything else you might desire. Each one is set to cost you at least £90,000 or around $120,000.