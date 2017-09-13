Piero Benzoni’s Historical and Artistic Chess Collection

The renowned Italian artist Piero Benzoni is back in our attention with a new line of incredible, limited edition chess sets, part of his unique Historical and Artistic Chess collection. Elegant, ornate and possibly outrageous, these luxurious chess sets were gold plated and silver plated, with stunning solid bronze details that will satisfy anyone’s desire for luxury and exclusivity.

Each of these precious units will be completely handmade and signed by the Italian sculptor, using nothing but the finest materials and an unrivaled attention to detail. It would take hours and hours just to fully appreciate these creations and probably entire days of painstaking work.

Piero Benzoni chose historical themes for his new luxurious chess sets, inspired by Europe (with English cavalry, Napoleon Bonaparte, and so on), or the Asian culture, with a few beautiful Samurai pieces. If you want to mix it up a little bit, you could also buy these chess pieces separately, creating your own unique set, with your desired chess board and table.

Each figure in the Historical and Artistic Collection is signed “Piero Benzoni”, and you might have understood by now that such an approach to chess playing will not come cheap. Expect to pay anywhere from $8,000 to over $20,000 for each of these incredible sets, a small price to pay for a brilliant mind and a true winner.