Corum’s wonderful Admiral AC-One 45 Chronograph Bronze

These days, there are more bronze watches out there than anyone expected, with the latest entry in this ever-growing list coming from the renowned Swiss watchmaker Corum. Called the Admiral AC-One 45 Chronograph Bronze, this wonderful timepiece takes a slightly different approach, showing off a patina in variegated shades of brown that’s unlike the typical green-tinted look of most bronze watch cases.

This bespoke patina is achieved through a special chemical treatment and its appearance will remain largely the same over time – something that’s expected from a quality product and a wonderful watch; although I have a strange feeling that these pictures don’t give credit where credit is due.

The Corum Admiral AC-One 45 Chronograph Bronze also benefits from a superb dial matching the 45 mm case, showing off brown teak wood, with nautical pennants as hour markers. The wood grain is aligned vertically, in a nod to the wood decking of classic sailboats, and if you’d like to take this watch with you at sea, you should know that it’s perfectly fine with 300-meter deep waters, although most people might not be.

The display back reveals the impressive CO116 movement, an automatic ETA 2892 caliber with a Dubois-Depraz chronograph module on top, adding to the appeal and, possibly, the price tag of this watch. Speaking of which, the Admiral AC-One 45 Chronograph Bronze will be sold for €9,900 ($16,585) at Corum authorized retailers. Do you want one?