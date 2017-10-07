Dynaudio’s Special Forty Makes Every Second Count

Danish loudspeaker maker Dynaudio is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, that’s why they’ve recently introduced a new cool stand speaker called Special Forty, packing intelligent features that learn your habits and adapt each speaker to its particular surroundings – it all sounds smart, right?

The brand’s Music collection now comprises four speakers of varying sizes – Music 1 (priced at $586), 3 ($763), 5 ($939), and 7 ($1,175) – which cover anything from a compact 80-watt model to an impressive 300-watt, 3.6-foot-long speaker with two woofers, two midrange drivers, and two tweeters.

The smaller units can be powered by either the wall or rechargeable batteries that promise up to eight hours of entertainment.

The Danish audio company has equipped all four models with RoomAdapt technology, which senses where the unit has been placed and adapts its settings to provide the listener with the best possible sounds. The speakers also employ Dynaudio’s Music Now algorithm, which will learn your listening preferences and populate the playlist. Talk about personalized services!

If you’re lucky enough to own more than one Dynaudio Music speaker, you can link up to six devices for a stunning multi-room experience, taking audio quality to the next level and adding a minimalist, angular aesthetic to any room. The grille covers, available in light gray, dark gray, blue, and red, will also help with that.