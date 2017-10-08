BUBEN&ZORWEG’s Objects of Time is a Dream for Watch Aficionados

The Objects of Time collection from BUBEN&ZORWEG might be the ultimate fantasy for watch lovers from all over the world, with the latest addition to this extraordinary line being represented by the marvelous Solitaire Vision before you.

This spectacular watch safe aims to cater to those of you who love collecting rare and precious timekeepers, with a unique mix of German craftsmanship and technical innovation.

The luxury safes from this impressive collection are made using nothing but the best materials, with stainless steel, precious wood, the finest leather or bullet-proof glass joining together to create a unique object of time. Discreet yet timeless, this creation shows off a luxurious and awe-inspiring interior that will justify the staggering price tag on this beauty.

A massive timepiece enclosed in a shimmering stainless steel bezel is a striking feature of this safe, with the new Solitaire Vision showing off a world time indication and a Tourbillon escapement, thus connecting the two environments, the luxurious safe and the precious belongings inside, in the most beautiful way possible.

Your favorite timepieces will be protected by bullet-proof spyglass that also allows you to take a glimpse of them, while a sophisticated LED lighting system contributes to a unique showcase. The integrated VdS-certified safe that forms the core of the whole ensemble will surely keep every precious case, dial and movement unharmed, until the next time you feel like making a statement without speaking any words.