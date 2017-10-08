This Lavish €15.7M Apartment Could be Your Dream Home in Paris

Paris, the City of Light. One of those incredible destinations on Earth and a place that everyone should visit at least once in a lifetime. But some of us are luckier than other and they might even afford living here, which is where this breathtaking 16th arrondissement apartment from Paris comes in.

Completed back in 1934 and covering a luxurious living area of 6,738 square feet across four bedrooms, this stunning apartment is set to cost only €15.7+ million or about $18.4 million. If that sounds like a lot of money, it’s because it is, but after you get a glimpse of the incredible gallery below, we’re sure you will understand it’s worth every single penny, and maybe even more.

Nestled on the 2nd floor of a luxurious building, set in a privileged location in Paris, this extraordinary property comes with 5-meter high ceilings, a jaw dropping triple reception, 4 master suites with en-suite bathrooms and en-suite dressing rooms, a fully equipped kitchen, and many other incredible details that will make its next owners smile constantly.

And about those interiors.. we don’t even know if we can find the right words to describe them, that’s how awe-inspiring they are; but these photos will probably speak volumes for us. There are even three maid’s rooms on site, while a cellar and a lock-up garage will act as well deserved bonuses. Ready to move to Paris?

[jamesedition]