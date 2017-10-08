Introducing the Limited Edition Bremont 1918 Chronograph

In 2018, the British Royal Air Force will celebrate its centenary and Bremont Watch Company, the renowned luxury aviation-themed British watchmaker, just had to join in on the celebration as well. They’ve imagined a special limited edition chronograph for this unique occasion, called Bremont 1918, which is probably the best way to remind everyone of RAF’s efforts.

Available in stainless steel, rose gold, and white gold variations, this stylish watch comes with a 43 mm case, powered by the caliber BE-16AE, which means 28,800bph, a 42-hour power reserve, 100-meter worth of water resistance and a COSC certification.

The design of the rotor on the back fits perfectly with the theme and required quite a lot of effort, featuring metal and wood veneer from 4 different planes from the WW1 and WW2 eras. All this visual spectacle can be seen through a sapphire caseback.

Each case version comes with its own dial color – blue for the white gold case, black for the rose gold case, and white for the steel case. And if you take a closer look at the indicator at 6:00, you might notice that it was designed to depict the Spitfire dogfighting in the Battle of Britain, honoring those who kept their island safe.

I doubt there are enough precious metals in the world to pay for one life alone, lost during the World Wars; however, the Bremont 1918 reminds us of what the cost of freedom and liberty has been in the past. All its iterations come on an alligator strap with the stainless steel version retailing for a price of $11,495, the rose gold unit going for $21,495, and the white gold version for $22,995.