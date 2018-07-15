Follow Us

Do You Fancy a $32.4 Million Knightsbridge Penthouse?

Tucked away on a quiet street of London’s fashionable Knightsbridge district, this luxurious two-story penthouse is looking for a new owner, who’s willing to pay as much as £24.5 million (or around $32.4 million) for this dream home. The lavish penthouse before you promises easy access to the area’s famed museums, shops and restaurants, as well as Hyde Park, but that’s just a small part of its appeal.

It comes with 5,417 square feet of bright interior space, plus 1,600 square feet of outdoor space, with a massive wrap-around terrace that’s just perfect to relax and even host a small party. This is a proper penthouse, right in the heart of one of London’s most affluent neighborhoods, with high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows and incredible views.

The spectacular apartment covers the top two floors of the modern Cheval House on Montpelier Walk, with the renowned Harrods luxury department store and the Victoria and Albert Museum being just a few steps away from the residence. The future owners of this modern penthouse will get to enjoy a large master bedroom suite, with a private terrace, plus his-and-hers dressing rooms and en-suite bathrooms.

But there are also three reception rooms on the upper floor and a state of the art kitchen, and four other bedrooms and bathrooms. In the end, you might be also interested to know that this penthouse also comes with a gymnasium, direct elevator access to both floors, underfloor heating, and private parking for two cars. Are we moving in?

