Ocea Unveiled the Stunning Nemo 50 Ice Superyacht

The acclaimed French shipyard Ocea Yachts has been working on a cool, new explorer vessel lately, called Nemo 50 Ice. This superyacht has been imagined in partnership with Aldo Marina, with an incredible exterior designed by Fulvio de Simoni. As its name hints, this vessel is 50-meter long and it’s an all-aluminum yacht that’s ready to travel around the Antarctica region for as long as you want it to.

Nemo 50 Ice will feature state of the art equipment and innovative design features that will help it tame the sea in extreme conditions, while offering passengers a comfortable and luxurious journey to the world’s farthest corners. Ocea Yachts has imagined a unique design solution for Antarctica exploration with this vessel, that comes with a dedicated technical area on the forward side of the raised deck, where all hiking equipment will be housed as well.

All tenders, rigid-hulled inflatable boats and any other landing crafts stored aboard can be easily launched and recovered using the yacht’s dedicated handling equipment. But Nemo 50 Ice is more than just an impressive explorer. Able to accommodate up to 10 passengers, this stunning vessel will surely feel like a home away from home, especially for the lucky owner of this vessel.

The owner’s apartment features a full-width design and houses a private lounge, plus a generous private bathroom and sauna that will most likely be very appreciated. The rest of the passengers will get to relax in several spacious cabins, while a crew of 10 will take care of everything on board.

In terms of power, this vessel will come with twin CAT C32 1450HP engines, good enough for a top speed of 16 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots. Project Nemo 50 Ice brags about a maximum range of 5000 nm, with no worries about icebergs ruining this trip.