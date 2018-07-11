InterContinental Phu Quoc Invites You To Vietnam

Vietnam is easily one of the world’s most incredible countries. It’s filled with spectacular landscapes, historic sights, diverse cultures and very friendly people. From the blissful Ha Long Bay or the wonderful Mekong Delta to the surprising Ho Chi Minh City or Hanoi, two cities wildly racing toward the new millenium. It’s a country of contrasts that should be on every traveler’s list.

And if you still don’t think Vietnam is the ultimate vacation destination, this high-end hotel might convince you to book a plane ticket right now. Nestled on the pristine Phu Quoc Island – a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, by the way – the all new InterContinental Phu Quoc is the group’s 1,000th hotel in the Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa (EMEAA) region.

This luxurious resort has 459 beautifully furnished rooms or suites and several private villas to choose from, with guests invited to kick back on the exclusive beachfront, complemented by 4 restaurants and two bars, that will tease your senses and encourage conversation, as well as the award winning HARNN Heritage Spa and state-of-the-art meeting facilities.

Those of you lucky enough to arrive here will get to enjoy a secluded stretch of Phu Quoc’s Long Beach – the perfect spot to swim in shimmering waters, relax under the sun’s warm rays, or experience blissful sunsets. At the end of the day, you could just unwind at the spa or enjoy a refreshing cocktail at INK 360, the highest sky bar on this picturesque island.