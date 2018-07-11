Killer Of Giants: The 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

Yes, we’ve had a short vacation in these last couple of weeks, but now we’re back in business, and the most important thing we’ve missed was Aston Martin taking the wraps off the new DBS Superleggera. I know we’re late to the party, but we just couldn’t skip posting an article about this beast.

The jaw dropping Aston Martin DBS Superleggera is a lightweight super GT, showing off stunning carbon fiber body panels and an angry twin-turbo V12 that could easily get your heart racing. Aston Martin managed to squeeze 715 hp and 900 Nm of torque from the 5.2-liter V12 engine hiding under the hood.

Add in the ZF eight-speed automatic transmission as well as the mechanical limited-slip differential at the rear, and you’ve got yourselves a real giant killer. Ferrari or Lamborghini owners should be scared! According to the British automaker, the DBS Superleggera will easily do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.4 seconds and reach a top speed is 211 mph (339 km/h).

Before you get too excited, you should know that the 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera will start off at £225,000 in the UK or $304,995 in the US, with the first deliveries scheduled for this fall. But this beauty was specially designed to mix the supercar thrills with the refinement of a super GT, so it’s all worth it in the end. The bodywork is anything but boring.

Inspired by an advanced aero agenda, each and every single curve on this car’s body seems to be complemented by the innovative chassis. The latter represents an evolution of the aluminum architecture known to us from the DB11 model. The suspension system has been also tweaked, featuring all new adaptive dampers, and there’s also a new exhaust system with active valves and quad tail pipes that would deliver a powerful soundtrack as you drive up the coast.

All in all, the new Aston Martin DBS Superleggera promises an “unforgettable driving experience” and we can’t wait to see one live.