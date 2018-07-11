The IWC Portugieser Yacht Club Chronograph is Perfect for this Summer

Summer is in full swing right now, and I’m sure we’re all enjoying every second of it! But Swiss luxury watch maker IWC has decided to make our days even better by unveiling a special Summer Edition of its IWC Portugieser Yacht Club Chronograph, a gorgeous watch designed to keep you company in those scorching hot days, when you’re sailing somewhere around the world.

Unfortunately there’s no official release date announced yet, but we do know it will cost somewhere around $12,100. It’s not too expensive, right? The Schaffhausen-manufacturer has imagined yet another beautiful summer timepiece, that would look both casual and luxurious at the same time. It features a blue panda dial, with red accents going up the middle of the top half of the dial.

A 43.5 mm case houses the company’s caliber 89361 with a flyback chronograph function and a 68-hour power reserve. Still not convinced on this beauty? Take a look on the other side, where this watch allows you to get a glimpse of the complex movement, which includes a signed rotor. If you’d like to go for a swim or a relaxing diving session, this watch could withstand 60 meters deep water, although most people would most likely refrain to put such an elegant timepiece to the test.

We’re confused as to the strap that aids this watch to keep you company; some sources state that IWC has announced a limited collection of fabric straps for the Summer Edition releases, while others hint towards a rubber strap – which would be a tad tasteless, to be honest. Here’s hoping we will soon receive some good news about this subject; otherwise, everything else looks really cool.