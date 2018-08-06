Dennis Quaid Listed his Lavish Pacific Palisades Home for a cool $6.5 Million!

You might know Dennis Quaid from a wide variety of movies – The Day After Tomorrow, Vantage Point or The Parent Trap are some of his most successful roles, but we’re pretty sure you didn’t know that the renowned American actor has recently listed his spectacular Pacific Palisades home for sale.

He’s looking to score $6.5 million for the lavish property before you, a historic mansion tucked into the exclusive Palisades Riviera neighborhood. The classic estate covers 6,114 square feet of luxurious living areas, including five bedrooms and a gorgeous master suite with his-and-her closets and baths, as well as an office, and a playroom.

The estate features numerous Spanish-style details, like the red tile roof, exposed beams, or multiple arches, and since it’s located in the perfect setting in California, it also comes with cozy outdoor spaces that will allow future residents to relax outdoors year-round. The enclosed backyard is perfectly capable of handling any event thanks to a swimming pool, spa, and several lounging areas.

But that’s not all you could get for $6.5 million, apart from meeting Dennis Quaid, of course. There’s also an oversized living room, specially designed to entertain your guests, with leaded windows, vaulted ceilings, as well as a charming stone fireplace.

Meanwhile, the formal dining room will seat up to 10 guests, and the state-of-the-art kitchen is fully equipped to handle just about anything, with modern Viking and Wolf appliances, superb tile flooring and a cool eat-in breakfast nook.

But the media room is where I could spend most of my time, where an HD projector will help you watch the latest movie releases or some NFL/NBA games. Did we mention the 10-car motor court? Dennis Quaid sure knows how to live like a king!