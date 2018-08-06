Alessandro Michele Introduced these Stylish Gucci GMT Automatics

With revenues going up by 44% in the first half of 2018, Gucci has taken the world by storm this year with incredible designs, courtesy of its brilliant creative director Alessandro Michele, who was also responsible for these stylish dual time zone watches.

The first of two new Gucci GMT Automatics, the G-Timeless GMT comes with a slim 40 mm steel case, featuring a simple, minimalist look, with an eye catching dial that’s just what you need to keep in line with modern-day trends. Polished or showing off a matte black PVD coating, this watch is relatively lightweight and stands out thanks to its dial detailing.

The dial shows off applied hour markers in the form of stars, tiny bees and a single heart at seven o’clock, a motif that has been applied by Alessandro Michele on other G-Timeless watches as well.

The second time zone asks for your attention in the form of a stunning banded coral snake, finished in red, black and white, and on the inside, an ETA 2893 powers everything up, with the black PVD version featuring a rotor coated in matte black to match its case.

Next up, the Eryx GMT watch was named after a species of snake and it’s even more alluring if you ask us. It comes with a mesmerizing guilloche dial that was covered in geometric patterns, which help the signature serpent second time zone hand to stand out even more.

The case is also 40 mm in diameter and it’s available in either yellow gold or steel, fitted to alligator skin “Bund” style cuff straps. The gold plated Eryx GMT is set to cost $2,650, while the steel version will set you back a cool $2,500. On the other hand, the G-Timeless GMT can be purchased in steel for $2,200 or black PVD at $2,430. Any thoughts?