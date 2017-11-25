Dallara Stradale Challenges All the Big Names in the Automotive Industry

Some of you might know a thing or two about the renowned chassis builder Dallara, an Italian company who took over Formula 3 in these last decades and also produced the chassis used in many other racing series, from the IndyCar Series to Formula E or the GP3 series. They also produced the KTM X Bow and even worked on the Bugatti Veyron and Chiron and many other sports cars out there.

But we’re pretty sure most of you didn’t know that they’re also planning to take over the streets in the near future, with this ravishing sports car being their first project. Called the Dallara Stradale, this yellow beast is not exactly your mainstream sports car, and it’s not your average family sedan either, even though it weights a lot less than that.

Designed to allow drivers rediscover the classic pleasure of driving, the Stradale weighs in at just 855 kg (1,885 lbs) thanks to the ultra light carbon fiber monocoque chassis and body panels.

The standard version shows off stylish two-seat roadster vibes, complemented by a sporty front splitter, recessed headlights, and a dual exhaust system. But customers are also encouraged to equip their vehicle with a windshield and gull-wing doors – that will add to the coolness factor, to be sure.

If you are one of those persons who love nothing more than to take their vehicle to the track, please note that the Stradale’s optional rear wing will add some extra downforce for those speedy corners. Power is provided by a supercharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine, that’s able to develop a cool 400 PS (294 kW) – quite a lot of power from a pretty small engine, don’t you think?

There’s also a six-speed manual or an optional paddle-shift transmission, that will help the Dallara Stradale move forward and captivate everyone’s imagination. Unfortunately we don’t have any official performance figures yet, but since this car has an incredible power to weight ratio, you can only guess it’s going to be super fast and exciting.