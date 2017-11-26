Fairmont Château Laurier is Straight Out of Fairy Tales

Have you ever considered visiting Canada’s charming capital city? Ottawa might be one of the world’s top travel destinations, but a short glimpse of the magical Fairmont Château Laurier will make you start packing as soon as possible. Promising incredible views of Parliament Hill and the Ottawa River, this spectacular hotel is nestled just a few steps away from the neo-Gothic architecture that Ottawa is known for.

Built in 1912, this limestone Château is an impressive building in itself, and the fact that it’s situated within walking distance of many other attractions, museums, and cultural venues, makes this high-end hotel the perfect starting spot for anyone who wants to visit and discover Ottawa.

Inside, the Fairmont Château Laurier welcomes travelers from all over the world with a regal elegance and a relaxing atmosphere that will please even the pickiest of guests, and if you add the rejuvenating spa treatments, babysitting, and a special “Blackberry check-out” service, your vacation here will be surely unforgettable.

The dining experience will be equally awesome, with world class delights served at Wilfred’s, while a classic English Afternoon Tea will remind you of the mixed English and French heritage of this city. Last but not least, we should mention that 429 guest rooms, including 33 luxury suites, will spoil your senses and get you ready for the next day. Are you all set?