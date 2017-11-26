Adler Suprema XL is a brand new Carbon Fiber Hybrid Superyacht

Unveiled just a few days ago by Adler Yachts, the stunning Suprema XL represents the shipyard’s intention to expand its range of carbon fiber hybrid hulls, with a sleek 25m/83ft flagship. The RINA-class fast planing luxury yacht before you will benefit from the expertise and good taste of the designers from Nuvolari Lenard, while accommodating up to 8 guests within 4 superb en-suite cabins.

The full-beam master suite might be one of the most important reasons why potential owners will fall in love with this vessel, although there are many other interesting features that will get you excited about such an acquisition. There’s also a VIP stateroom and two convertible twin cabins, while the crew could sleep in a small cabin accessible via the cockpit.

So, what does this superyacht bring to the table? Well, facilities onboard include a large swim platform, a lovely alfresco dining area, a lounge with a projector screen and comfortable L-shaped sofa, as well as a comfy dining area where up to six passengers may enjoy some culinary delights.

The sundeck will be the best place to relax in the sunshine, with delicious drinks from the shaded bar, while the aft section will house a small tender or some cool water toys.

In terms of power, the Adler Suprema XL is equipped with a diesel-electric propulsion system, with a pair of Caterpillar C18 engines that could take this superyacht to a top speed of up to 30 knots in diesel mode. But you might enjoy the fully electric mode even more, for silent cruising and relaxing moments at sea.