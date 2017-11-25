The H. Moser & Cie. Endeavour Tourbillon is a Timeless Concept

Timeless might be a bold statement, although an accurate one – at least from one point of view. The H. Moser & Cie. Endeavour is not exactly the type of watch that will make you stand out, but it was specially designed to seduce everyone and make its presence noticed in a discreet, yet stunning manner.

An audience of well-educated collectors will most likely recognize the manufacturer behind this pure watch, and so should we. There’s no text, no indexes, no Swiss-Made mention, just a subtle beauty that will easily hypnotize us all. The Endeavour Tourbillon Concept represents the ultimate simplification of luxury watches, showing off a minimalist design and a provocative idea.

This exquisite timepiece takes the brand’s signature tourbillon watch to a completely new level, although the technical part has not been simplified at all and we like that. An automatic watch at heart, H. Moser & Cie.’s newest creation displays an elegant 42 mm white gold case complemented by a stunning nude dial, in a funky blue color theme, while the hand-stitched kudu leather strap finishes everything off.

On the inside, we find the in-house calibre HMC 804, backed up by a 3-day power reserve, with an 18-carat solid red gold bi-directional rotor. Some of you might say that the double flat hairspring (designed in-house) is the most interesting feature of this watch, although that might be a long debate.

In the meantime, it is worth mentioning that the H. Moser & Cie. Endeavour Tourbillon Concept is part of a very limited series of 20 units, and each of which will cost CHF 69,000 (EUR 65,800).