Curtiss Turns Zeus into a Futuristic, Electric Bobber Motorcycle

It’s no secret that here at Luxatic we love everything that comes out from Curtiss Motorcycles, an exotic bike builder from the US, formerly known as Confederate Motorcycles, that decided to go all electric to change the way we look at motorcycles forever. Fresh off their “Hera” release, a retro-futuristic bike like no other, the brilliant team from Curtiss is back in our attention with a new take on its incredible Zeus motorcycle.

Called Bobber, this modular-looking beast has a lightweight aluminum frame, with drool inducing curves, a wonderful glossy black or white finish and solid carbon wheels. This stunning electric motorcycle weights in at only 475 pounds and thanks to a powerful electric motor that generates 190 horsepower and 145 lb-ft of torque, the Zeus Bobber could sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 2.1 seconds.

The bike also packs a lithium-ion battery which allows you to go up to 280 miles and a fully adjustable suspension system that’s perfect for any riding style, both racing and casual commuting.

The front side of the bike features a girder-type suspension that’s great for high and low speed compression and rebound damping, while the rear end comes with a machined aluminum swingarm coupled to a centered cantilever monoshock that does the same. The brakes on this thing are equally impressive, with cast iron disks and four-piston, radially mounted 4D calipers.

If you like this crazy motorcycle just as much as we do, you should know the Curtiss Zeus Bobber is already up for order, with a cool price tag of $60,000. Production is expected to start in the first months of 2020 and the first deliveries will come soon after. We can’t wait to see it action and of course, test it out!