Cristiano Ronaldo Just Bought this Incredible Villa in Marbella



Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo might have moved to Turin to take Juventus to the next level but he still loves to chill out in Spain, that’s why he recently paid a $1.6 million for this spectacular villa that’s located right next to the home of UFC star Connor McGregor. The luxurious home is located in Marbella in Spain’s Costa del Sol, in an area that’s also known as ‘The Superstars Cul de Sac’.

The community in which the two sportsmen reside is nested next to the La Resina Gold Course and offers stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea. Ronaldo’s Marbella villa is a grand mansion with contemporary design lines and a stark white facade. The interior features high ceilings and an open-plan layout on two levels connected by a floating staircase.

There’s a large master suite with spacious walk-in wardrobe, ensuite bathroom and the mesmerizing sights of the sea. But such a majestic villa wouldn’t be complete without the ubiquitous wine cellar, a fully equipped gym and a home cinema. The lighting, air conditioning and entertainment systems are controlled via a high end automation system.

Outside, the property features an almost perfect garden, an infinity edge pool, sunken fire pit and of course a nice comfy outdoor lounge. Would you like to live next door to Cristiano Rolando?