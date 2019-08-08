fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

The New Hamilton Ventura Skeleton Limited Edition Brings the Future Closer

Hamilton Ventura Skeleton Limited Edition 4

The new limited edition of Hamilton Ventura Skeleton is a futuristic take on the original iconic Ventura watch of 1957. Inspired by the 2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming movie and worn by Robert Downey Jr. in the same film, the new timepiece from Hamilton is a wonderful addition to the brand’s legendary collection.

This exquisite watch comes with the same iconic 1957 original shape for the case, only a little bigger (42.5 mm x 44.6 mm). The material used is glossy black coated steel with a spider-web themed skeleton dial and a nice gunmetal gray on the indices. The same gray is applied to the hour and minutes hands, but the seconds hands and first 15 seconds of the minute track getting a warm orange tone.

Hamilton Ventura Skeleton Limited Edition 1

The front and back sides of the watch come covered by anti-reflective coated sapphire crystal, letting the automatic movement shine through. And speaking of the movement, it’s a Hamilton H-10-S with 25 jewels, a 3Hz (21,600 vph) frequency and a good 80 hour power reserve. The 316L stainless steel triangular case is water resistant down to a depth of 50 meters.

The Hamilton Ventura Skeleton comes with a black rubber strap and is limited to only 999 pieces. The price of this timepiece is just $1,995 and it can be already found on some outlets. More availability will come soon enough.

Hamilton Ventura Skeleton Limited Edition 5

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Hamilton Farmhouse 1
Bitterroot Valley Farmhouse is Looking for New Owners
Hamilton Intra-Matic 68 Watch 1
Hamilton’s new Intra-Matic 68 Will Make Your Day

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

Cristiano Ronaldo Just Bought this Incredible Villa in Marbella

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.