The New Hamilton Ventura Skeleton Limited Edition Brings the Future Closer

The new limited edition of Hamilton Ventura Skeleton is a futuristic take on the original iconic Ventura watch of 1957. Inspired by the 2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming movie and worn by Robert Downey Jr. in the same film, the new timepiece from Hamilton is a wonderful addition to the brand’s legendary collection.

This exquisite watch comes with the same iconic 1957 original shape for the case, only a little bigger (42.5 mm x 44.6 mm). The material used is glossy black coated steel with a spider-web themed skeleton dial and a nice gunmetal gray on the indices. The same gray is applied to the hour and minutes hands, but the seconds hands and first 15 seconds of the minute track getting a warm orange tone.

The front and back sides of the watch come covered by anti-reflective coated sapphire crystal, letting the automatic movement shine through. And speaking of the movement, it’s a Hamilton H-10-S with 25 jewels, a 3Hz (21,600 vph) frequency and a good 80 hour power reserve. The 316L stainless steel triangular case is water resistant down to a depth of 50 meters.

The Hamilton Ventura Skeleton comes with a black rubber strap and is limited to only 999 pieces. The price of this timepiece is just $1,995 and it can be already found on some outlets. More availability will come soon enough.