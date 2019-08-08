Elle.D is Gabriele Teruzzi’s New 42m Superyacht Concept

A new superyacht concept has recently been revealed by the acclaimed Italian yacht designer Gabriele Teruzzi. Titled Elle.D, the sleek 42 meter concept before you celebrates Gabriele Teruzzi Yacht and Design’s first independent year as a studio. While the design belongs completely to the aforementioned designer, the technical part of the yacht was done by Andrea Agrusta from NavalHEAD.

Teruzzi’s 2016 rad 150 meter yacht concept got plenty of attention so we expect the same thing to happen with the new 42 meter Elle.D yacht. Aiming towards a different yachting lifestyle, this new vessel features a smooth blend of the interior and exterior design to bring its crew and guests superb panoramic views and a spacious and natural ambiance.

The interiors are large and open and allow for continuous sea views around with large windows that also flood the yacht with plenty of natural light. The innovative design of this vessel brings a more functional yachting experience for the clients and creates a better and more immersive life aboard, without giving the impression of being separated from the surroundings.

Gabriele Teruzzi and his yacht design studio aim to reach out to a new generation of clientele with their futuristic projects, while also establishing Studio Gabriele Teruzzi as a true benchmark of Italian grand design. What do you think of Elle.D? Would you like to cruise the Mediterranean sea in this beauty?