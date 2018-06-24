Collezione Automobili Lamborghini Drops in Just in Time for Summer

Introduced to the world during the latest Milano Moda Uomo at the historic Palazzo Gavazzi, the Collezione Automobili Lamborghini Spring Summer 2019 ready-to-wear collection had some serious security around it, with guardians including a Huracán Performante and a Huracán RWD proudly sitting in the courtyard of this lavish Italian Palazzo, alongside the limited edition triathlon P5X bicycle.

Palazzo Gavazzi promotes key events during the Fashion Weeks in Milan and offers guests a luxury experience, making it the ideal location for Lamborghini’s special launch. The company’s design language and the identity of the Italian automaker were the main sources of inspiration for the newest Collezione Automobili Lamborghini.

The newest additions to the company’s fashion lineup were dedicated to the Lamborghini Urus and other super sports cars from the Italian automaker. Lamborghini’s technology, know-how and research are beautifully complemented by the company’s dedication, passion, and attention to detail, that could be seen in every single garment from this collection.

The new line of automotive-inspired menswear will allow fans to take the brand’s hallmark philosophy wherever they might go, but if you really want to make a bold statement, driving a Lamborghini will surely do the trick. Otherwise, this collection has everything you might want: informal luxury, exclusivity, and a contemporary design with sporty vibes.