The Alpen Bike Capsule Protects Your Bike All Day Long

The Alpen Bike Capsule is probably one of those ideas that everyone had in mind but no one dared to put into motion. Until now. This innovative project was meant to offer those of us who don’t have a garage, a shed or enough room in our home, a proper resting place for our bikes. This cool capsule was specially designed to keep your bike enclosed and secure while stored outdoors.

Made out of UV-resistant roto-molded polyethylene, the waterproof capsule before you benefits from a ball bearing-equipped hinged “lid” that is simply pulled forward over the bike inside. You don’t have to worry someone thieves will steal your bike with the capsule itself, since it can be bolted down from the inside, wherever you might want.

Weighing in at just 130 lb (59 kg), the Alpen Bike Capsule can be pre-ordered right now for just $899, plus $200 shipping within the US. We don’t know how much it will cost you to bring it to other parts of the world yet, but in September, when it will be officially released on the market, we’ll probably find out more.

This stunning capsule will easily accommodate almost any type of bicycle, and the best thing is that you could even fit some of your gear inside. Bikes with handlebars wider than 558 mm (23 inches) will require a bit of effort, and they will fit only if their front wheel is turned at an angle. Other than that, there is nothing more to be said, except: when are you buying one?