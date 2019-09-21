Bette Midler’s Manhattan Penthouse is on the Market for $50 Million

Proudly sitting in the heart of Manhattan, Bette Midler’s charming 7,000 square feet apartment has probably some of the most astonishing views in the entire New York City. The well known singer, songwriter, actress and comedienne decided together with her husband that their superb 14-room penthouse is too large for them, so they’ve listed it for a good $50 million.

The apartment takes up three floors in the brick and limestone building at 1125 Fifth Avenue and 94th Street. The building, constructed back in the 1920s, comes with amazing views of the Central Park, the Reservoir and Manhattan’s impressive skyline. The apartment itself boasts no less than 3,000 square feet of terraces, so it has plenty of space to take in those mesmerizing sights.

The residence went through a complete renovation after the couple bought it in 1996, so now it features raised ceilings, wider corridors and expanded rooms.

Once you enter the apartment, you’re welcomed by a large entertaining space flooded with natural light. The living room comes with a wood burning fireplace and a terrace facing Central Park. The apartment also has a spiral staircase, light-oak floors and a huge dining room and eat-in country-style kitchen with all the top notch appliances. The kitchen makes perfect use of another terrace which gets that good morning sunshine.

What’s more, there’s a greenhouse alcove with sloping glass roof and windows, a roof terrace with massive deck, a library/music room with floor to ceiling bookcases, fireplace and more amazing views of the Central Park. The main part of the house is on 15th floor and contains 5 bedrooms, 6 1/2 baths, a family room, full laundry and a gym. The master bedroom also comes with its own fireplace and dressing room/study. Would you like to live here?