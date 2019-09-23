fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Lexus Launched its first ever Luxury Yacht, the LY 650

lexus ly 650 luxury yacht 8

Since they announced an incredible Sport Yacht Concept back in January 2017, Lexus has worked hard to deliver on their promise. Finally, the luxury car maker has brought to the world its first ever luxury yacht, the Lexus LY 650 Yacht, revealed unveiled in Boca Raton, Florida.

The design of this stunning vessel was imagined by the acclaimed Italian yacht design studio Nuvolari Lenard, with guidance from Lexus, of course. The exterior thus features a wonderful two tone colorway, with a sleek roofline which draws inspiration from sport coupes.

Inside, the LY 650 is wonderfully comfortable as well. There’s a spacious salon, complete with dual captain’s seats and three berths underneath, perfect for accommodating up to six people. The salon also comes with comfy sofas and a gallery aft, while the staterooms feature plenty of headroom and a private head with shower.

lexus ly 650 luxury yacht 12

When it comes to technology, the Lexus LY 650 has some advanced features like the LY-Link for connectivity and control of various of the yacht’s functions. One of the nice things about this vessel is that its owners can switch on and off some of the yacht systems like air conditioning or lights right from their smartphones. For the pilot, there’s joystick control, fixed-point position holding at sea and a nice touchscreen instrument panel.

The hull is constructed from carbon fiber reinforced plastic and glass fiber reinforced plastic, making this yacht both light and rigid. It was developed in cooperation with a team from Marquis Yachts. In terms of performance, the Lexus LY 650 delivers a total of 2,700 hp from its twin Volvo Penta IPS engines. The fuel tank has a capacity of 1,060 gallons (4,012 liters).

The yacht comes at a price tag of $3.5 million, without taxes or extra options. It will be available starting October 30, after debuting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

lexus ly 650 luxury yacht 14

 

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Lexus Sport Yacht 4
The Sensational Lexus Sport Yacht Sails Through Our Dreams
Lexus RC F 1
The sporty Lexus RC F has been unveiled

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

The 7 Best Things to Do In Marbella

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.