Lexus Launched its first ever Luxury Yacht, the LY 650

Since they announced an incredible Sport Yacht Concept back in January 2017, Lexus has worked hard to deliver on their promise. Finally, the luxury car maker has brought to the world its first ever luxury yacht, the Lexus LY 650 Yacht, revealed unveiled in Boca Raton, Florida.

The design of this stunning vessel was imagined by the acclaimed Italian yacht design studio Nuvolari Lenard, with guidance from Lexus, of course. The exterior thus features a wonderful two tone colorway, with a sleek roofline which draws inspiration from sport coupes.

Inside, the LY 650 is wonderfully comfortable as well. There’s a spacious salon, complete with dual captain’s seats and three berths underneath, perfect for accommodating up to six people. The salon also comes with comfy sofas and a gallery aft, while the staterooms feature plenty of headroom and a private head with shower.

When it comes to technology, the Lexus LY 650 has some advanced features like the LY-Link for connectivity and control of various of the yacht’s functions. One of the nice things about this vessel is that its owners can switch on and off some of the yacht systems like air conditioning or lights right from their smartphones. For the pilot, there’s joystick control, fixed-point position holding at sea and a nice touchscreen instrument panel.

The hull is constructed from carbon fiber reinforced plastic and glass fiber reinforced plastic, making this yacht both light and rigid. It was developed in cooperation with a team from Marquis Yachts. In terms of performance, the Lexus LY 650 delivers a total of 2,700 hp from its twin Volvo Penta IPS engines. The fuel tank has a capacity of 1,060 gallons (4,012 liters).

The yacht comes at a price tag of $3.5 million, without taxes or extra options. It will be available starting October 30, after debuting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.