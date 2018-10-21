Berluti Teamed Up with Ferrari for a Limited Edition Footwear Collection

French luxury menswear brand Berluti has recently teamed up with Ferrari to unveil a stylish footwear collection, inspired by the brand new Ferrari Monza SP1 and Monza SP2.

Called the Ferrari Limited Edition footwear, this exclusive collection of shoes pays tribute to some of Ferrari’s most iconic models, just like the SP1 and the SP2, with sinuous shapes, premium materials and bespoke stitching, mixed together in the best way possible, to create three gorgeous models: a Slip-on, an Oxford and a Chelsea boot.

They’re meant to remind us of the gentleman driver back in the Sixties, with the link to Ferrari further enhanced by a wonderful red piping detail on the heels. That should go really well with your fiery red Ferrari, don’t you think?

Berluti has announced these are the lightest shoes they’ve ever done, and that’s because they even include carbon fiber. Designed with innovative technologies, the soles of these shoes were crafted from Twill 2×2 carbon-fibre, that’s not only used because it’s very light and strong, but it also offers a special grip, making them ultra comfortable for driving.

The Ferrari Limited Edition footwear collection was unveiled by Berluti CEO Antoine Arnault and Ferrari Chairman John Elkann at a cocktail party during the Paris Fashion Week at the brand’s boutique on Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré in Paris. The collection will be released in the first days of November in select Berluti boutiques worldwide and online.