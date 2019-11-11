Follow Us

Aston Martin Brings Luxurious DBX Accessories for its first Luxury SUV

aston martin dbx pack

Wanting to make sure that their first luxury SUV has everything future customers could possibly need, Aston Martin is launching the DBX accessories range, for lifestyle needs like golf, skiing, cycling or other adventure sports. The luxurious set is comprised of no less than 11 optional accessory packs.

There’s a Snow Pack for ski enthusiasts, which includes a stylish ski bag, a roof-mounted ski rack, snow chains and even a boot warmer for starting the ski day with a smile on your face. And what could be better than heated seats after a full day of skiing in the cold?

aston martin dbx pack 4

The Touring Pack comes with a four-piece luggage set, cabin saddle bags, lockable stowage under the front passenger seat and an emergency first aid kit. There’s an optional six-piece luggage kit available as well, including two large suitcases, two small suitcases and two holdalls, all of them crafted with the elegance Aston Martin has used its clients with.

An interesting option is the Pet Pack, for those traveling with their little furry friends and the Essentials Pack for getting the best in terms of organizing the space inside the car. There’s also an Interior Protection Pack, which does what it says and an Event Pack for, yes, that’s right, picnics.

Besides the packs themselves, Aston Martin will also provide individual accessories such as a special-edition Maxi-Cosi child and baby seats.

aston martin dbx pack 3

