Armani Teases Us with a Supreme Reviving Crema Nera

It’s been ten years since the launch of Armani’s luxurious Crema collection, one of the most sought after lines of skin care products on the market ever since. Time is the most precious commodity out there, and the people at Giorgio Armani Beauty are well aware of that. That’s why the Italian brand has revealed a chic rendition of its signature Supreme Reviving Cream, to mark this collection’s 10th anniversary.

The limited edition Crema Nera Supreme Reviving Cream will be available in a black glass jar housed by a red box, boasting with boldness and sophistication – the gallery below should give you a hint about the real value of this product. One glimpse and you will instantly feel refreshed.

Available in the original formula as well as a light variation, the Crema Nera Supreme Reviving Cream is a hydrating skin balm, delicate and nourishing, that will leave your skin fresh and radiant all day long. A delight for the senses, this man-made treat was meant to revive and brighten your complexion in the best way possible.

The “Reviscentalis” extract taken from resurrection plants is supposed to be filled with revitalizing and renewing capabilities, plus essential minerals that have all around positive effects on your skin. The limited edition Armani Crema Nera Supreme Reviving Cream is priced at a cool $390, and I’m sure that ladies are ordering their very own as we speak.