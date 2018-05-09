An Exclusive Treat called Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera Sciadipersia

If you don’t know this yet, Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera is an Italian automobile coachbuilder that’s pretty well known for its spectacular coachbuilt projects and the company’s patented superleggera construction methods. This is their latest project: the Sciadipersia, an all new model that was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year and it’s set to be produced in a limited run of just 10 units.

Based on the Maserati GranTurismo, the Sciadipersia features a unique bodywork that makes it stand out easily wherever it goes. There’s a new front fascia with chrome accents, new headlights and a ventilated hood, while at the back you could see a custom rear fascia, a bespoke trunk, plus custom fenders, eye catching pillars with bright accents and a new window above the trunk. This beautiful thing reminds us a little bit of the classic BMW Z1 and Aston Martins from the 1990s. Am I wrong?

Customers will have to provide the donor car and the entire conversion process will take up to 6 months. But the restyled GranTurismo still packs the Maserati-sourced powertrain, which means you will get the same naturally aspirated 4.7-liter V8 engine that develops as much as 454 hp and 520 Nm of torque. You don’t really need more than that, right?

As cool as things look on the outside, this project is equally impressive on the inside, even though the cabin is virtually identical to the Maserati GranTurismo. The guys from Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera have revamped it with premium leather upholstery and a few aluminum accents to go for that retro with a touch of modern look. Do you want to be one of the 10 lucky owners of this beauty?