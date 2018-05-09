The Bvlgari Diva Finissima Minute Repeater is a Total Masterpiece

Bvlgari does it again! The renowned Italian jewelry and luxury goods brand has just unveiled a beautiful timekeeping marvel for women: the Diva Finissima Minute Repeater, a mesmerizing timepiece that’s also the world’s thinnest minute repeater watch for women.

Long story short – there’s a 37 mm case in 18k rose gold to mention, with the lugs and bezel set with brilliant-cut diamonds, a rose gold crown set graced by a faceted diamond, and the ability to dive as deep as 30 meters. The transparent case back will allow you to get a glimpse of the Bvlgari manufacture calibre BVL 362 manual-winding minute repeater movement, while a 42-hour power reserve will allow this watch to take a breather every once in a while.

Set to cost a staggering EUR 190,000, this gorgeous timepiece will be produced in a limited run of just 10 units, each of them featuring a black alligator strap with an 18k rose gold folding clasp set with diamonds.

The Diva Finissima embodies Bvlgari’s passion for Swiss mechanical pyrotechnics and celebrates a century of high jewelry watches for the famed Italian brand. Showing off a delicate platinum and diamond design that hides a wonderful complexity and the thinnest grande dame of complications, the Diva Finissima watch displays a superb dial crafted using the traditional Japanese technique of Urushi lacquer.

Gold dust was sieved through a bamboo shoot and sprinkled across the lacquered dial, making this watch a wonderful midsummer night’s dream. Produced in Bvlgari’s Swiss manufacture in Le Sentier, the ultra-thin hand-would calibre BVL 362 is comprised of 362 individual components, with beautifully finished gold-plated bridges and elegant Geneva stripes and perlage giving credit where credit is due.