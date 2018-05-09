The new Chanel Boy Bag is All Kinds of Chic

Introduced a few years ago, the Chanel Boy Bag was an instant hit for the renowned French brand. It was super chic, more modern and a little bit tougher than Chanel’s other flap bags, with harder corners and a bold chain complementing its elegant lines, that’s why it was extremely sought after among fashionistas from all over the world.

But what about this new version? Chanel’s new spring pre-collection and collection displays new iterations of the aforementioned bag, still featuring those traditional lines and a timeless feminine beauty, but with lovely shade and just the right balance between style and color. They’re just so.. pretty! It’s hard to resist them.

It’s pretty obvious that all girls will find themselves drawn in by the magic of this bag. But unfortunately they’re pretty expensive, with prices ranging between $3,100 and $7,900 – at least for the bags featured here. Whether or not any of these bags would find a place in your wardrobe, that’s your decision to make.

But it’s worth debating in which outfit or event would these creations fit best; for some people they might look too bold or colorful, while others might think they’re too simple – we just think they’re perfect to make a fashion statement. Well, that is the beauty of fashion – there is a little bit for everyone. Are you feeling happy right now?