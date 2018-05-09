Villa De Madre Estate Will Make You Run To California

Since this mesmerizing property is set to sell for just $12.9 million, this might not be an exaggeration; you might have to run to get there first. Still, it looks like it’s well worth the effort and pain. Villa De Madre is the place where your love for fine wines and classic automobiles could be turned from dreams into reality.

The lavish 80-acre estate before you is found in Suisun Valley, California and was completed sixteen years ago. Villa De Madre features a 63-acre vineyard devoted to Cabernet grapes, a spectacular 23,000 square-foot main residence, as well as a lovely 1,900-square-foot four-bedroom guest cottage.

Did we mention that as many as 100 automobiles could find their place here? That might be a car collector’s dream! The buildings were decorated with ’50s Main Street America features like retro store facades and vintage signs, and there’s even a gas station, a workshop garage, and a fully functional diner. All you need are some Rock’n’Roll vinyl records, and you’re all set.

The European-style main house will drop anyone’s jaw straight to the floor, thanks to its six bedrooms, a massive 2,000-square-foot master suite, eight bathrooms, an expansive living room and a gorgeous indoor pool. The chef’s kitchen is packed with three ovens and four freezers, and there’s also a 250-bottle wine cave, so you could probably host here any event or Friday evening party.

Hand-painted Venetian-style murals and ceilings, marble fireplaces, and a grand double-winding staircase are a few other details one might enjoy while walking throughout the superb interiors of this estate. By the way – the vineyards on this property produce around 150,000 bottles of rich Cabernets a year, while olive trees lining the driveways deliver around 80 gallons of fine olive oil annually. That’s a welcomed bonus, right?

[robbreport]