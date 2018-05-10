Pentagramma Looks Devilishly Seductive

Looking fresh and bold, and exciting and dynamic in the same time, Pentagramma is not something to be scared of – pentagrams were often used as mystic and magical symbols, but this stylish vessel has no religious connections. The wonderful yacht concept before you was meant to blend the best of both worlds, digital and the real world, proving that even outrageous designs can be transformed into reality.

Luca Vallebona is the designer of this stunning 82-meter motor yacht and he has envisioned a glass-clad superstructure and a low-rise profile for it. Novel layout solutions allow this vessel to brag about plenty of interior space and impressive ceiling heights. The foredeck features a full-beam pool, the sundeck is home to a helipad, and there are many places aboard where passengers could just relax and enjoy the good things in life.

The gym and sauna should be enough to get you in shape and ready for the next day, and if you’d like to enjoy the sun’s warm rays, there’s plenty of space on board to do that too. The aft main deck is home to a lovely open-air beach club, with an interesting asymmetrical, terraced arrangement, that will most likely tease passengers and keep them smiling for hours on end.

Vallebona designed the Pentagramma concept as a personal vessel, which is why he allowed himself to explore alternative ideas and go crazy in an effort to create marine perfection. The lower deck comprises four guest suites, with a stairway leading directly to the main deck beach club – convenient and appreciated.

The engine room is amidships, with a diesel-electric propulsion system with pod thrusters allowing this vessel to remain silent and vibration-free. But our favorite part of this vessel has to be the gorgeous spa area, with hammam and massage room, where the word relaxation will surely get a new meaning.