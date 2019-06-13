Alaia Belize reveals its Residential Luxury Beach Villas along the Caribbean Sea

Alaia Belize is a spectacular beachfront community resort operating under Marriott International and its Autograph Collection Hotels. Recently, they have unveiled a new collection of luxury homes that look like a dream come true for most of us. Simply dubbed as The Beach Villas, this superb collection of residences and condominiums will offer privacy and luxury just a few steps away from the beautiful Caribbean Sea.

Located on the Ambergris Caye, Belize, right next to the San Pedro Town, the resort is bound to open its gates in December 2020 and will offer no less than 155 accommodations with both residential units and a hotel component. Soon available for sale, the studios will cost $199,000, one-bedrooms $419,000, two-bedrooms will rise to $649,000 and three-bedroom apartments for $799,000.

But that’s not all Alaia Belize has to offer. For more privacy, accessibility and space, there are 8 luxurious beachfront villas, which come with their own entrances towards the Caribbean Sea, offering the best when it comes to privacy and luxury.

With price tags rising to a cool $1.3 million per villa, the amenities include private pools, beach seats and two or three bedroom layouts designed by the award winning Brazilian designer Debora Aguiar.

There’s also access to Alaia Belize’s beach club, with a full service spa, top notch fitness center, a live art gallery, wine club, sailing and water clubs, adventure concierge and world class dining.

For those of you who are away from home for long stretches of time, these spectacular villas can be put in the Marriott rental program, benefiting both the owners and other travelers looking for superb stays in Belize.