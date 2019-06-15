Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato: The First All-Terrain Supercar Concept

Believe it or not, Lamborghini wants to create the first supercar that’s able to tackle dirt roads. Their new concept, the Huracan Sterrato, is Lamborghini’s attempt to achieve this crazy goal. Who wouldn’t want to drive a Lamborghini off the tarmac? Or who would ever want to do that? Well, we guess we’ll find out quite soon.

The new Sterrato (which means ‘dirt’ in Italian) will be developed after the Huracan Evo model, with plenty of features and upgrades to make it off-road ready. Among the upgrades there’s increased ride height, widened wheel tracks, specially designed tires for better grip and shock absorption off the asphalt.

The underbody has been reinforced too, with rear and front skid plates and aluminum reinforced side skirts. The composite bodywork comes with stone-deflecting protection around the engine and air intakes, with mud guards from carbon fiber and elastomeric resin. The roof got its LED light bar like those tough off-road and rally cars.

Inside, the Huracan Sterrato features aluminum floor panels, four-point seat belts on the bi-shell carbon sports seats and a lightweight titanium roll cage. Under the hood, the new Lamborghini comes with the same 5.2 liter V10 the Evo has.

There’s four-wheel drive, four-wheel steering, torque vectoring and modified suspension, all controlled through the Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI), tuned specifically for off-road driving.