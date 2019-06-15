fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

The new HYT H0 Comes with Khaki Red Fluid & Black Fluid

HYT H0 Khaki Red Fluid 5

Inspired by ancient water clocks, HYT brought to the world in 2012 a different kind of watch, one that interprets the passing of time way beyond the conventional ways. Based on fluids, the display of the HYT indicates both the time that has passed and the one to come. It’s a highly technical watch with an ultra modern look.

The H0 first came up back in 2017 and this year HYT launches two new H0 models, Khaki Red Fluid and Black Fluid. The minimalistic yet imposing timepiece features a 4Hz mechanical movement developed by Chronode, with up to 65 hours of power reserve, encased in a 48.8 mm case.

Time is shown via two capillaries through which fluid is pushed, with two opposing liquids, one colored for the time that has passed and a translucent one for the time to come. The two fluids meet at a meniscus, which represents the present moment. The 6 o’clock point is the point at which the colored liquid flows back to its original position.

HYT H0 Black Fluid 1

The H0 Khaki and Black Fluid comes with a few upgrades from the 2017 model. The dial features newly shaped apertures and smoky gray sapphire crystals to protect the mechanisms inside, with luminous and bold Arabic numerals for hour indications. The fluid is phosphorescent, giving the watch a superb glow in the dark.

The two new HYT H0 models are available in two different colorways and materials. There’s the DLC coated steel case and a dial in dark military green with red colored fluid and sub dials for the Khaki version. The Black Fluid comes with a hint towards the stealth fighter planes, with a black DLC coated steel case, dark gray and black dial and also black fluid for the time indicator.

Both models come with color matching rubber straps. Each model will be available for $42,000.

 

HYT H0 Black Fluid 2

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

HYT H0 x Eau Rouge 1
The HYT H0 x Eau Rouge Focuses on the Essence of Life
HYT Skull 48.8 1
Size Does Not Matter For The HYT Skull 48.8
HYT H20 1
The HYT H2O is a Fascinating Timekeeping Marvel
HYT H1 Alinghi 1
The HYT H1 Alinghi Celebrates Yachting for the Third Time

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

The Iconic X-Games House is Looking for a New Owner

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.