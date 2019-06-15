fbpx
The Iconic X-Games House is Looking for a New Owner

X Games House 18

Located in Aspen, at the top of the X-Games half pipe on Buttermilk Mountain, the famous X-Games House is probably one of the most well known home in the region and an icon around the world. Home to the Winter X Games and the Red Bull Double Pipe events, the mountain is famed throughout the freestyle riders and skier communities.

This massive home was designed by Jeffrey Hancox and sits on no less than 8.5 acres. Among its numerous features, this lavish property has a ski-in locker room with covered patio and a snowmobile lift. You’d have to be really passionate about skiing for this ski-in ski-out X-Games House. Especially when it comes to the price, since it’s on the market for a whooping $37 million.

X Games House 19

Boasting 17,000 square feet, the luxurious home before you offers 7 en suite bedrooms, with five of them having direct access to the spacious patio and decks. There are also no less than six fireplaces inside, with an incredible movie theater, upholstered elevator and a full bar adding to the overall appeal of this property.

But that’s not all, as the X-Games House also comes with a wine tasting room, a recreation, gym and billiards room, and even a superb library. There’s also a master bedroom for the lucky owners of this home, an outdoor kitchen and a security room. Did we mention the 8.5 acre lot?

X Games House 3

