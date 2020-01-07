Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick Just Bought this $28 Million Malibu Mansion

Sports power couple Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick have recently splashed out a cool $28 million on this incredible Malibu Estate, owned by Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field. The transaction was apparently all cash and took place in November, although the sports superstars have actually moved into the property a few months ago, leasing the house over the summer.

Built back in 1981 and expanded in the 90s, this charming, Mediterranean-style villa had a star-studded history. In 2007 it was bought by private equity guru J. Blair Frank, who gave the estate a complete makeover before leasing it for a while to Janet Jackson.

Ten years later Frank sold the property for $19.25 million to Ted Sarandos and Nicole Avant, the ultra-wealthy CCO of Netflix and the daughter of the renowned music mogul Clarence Avant. But a few months after buying this mansion, the couple had a change of heart and decided to buy the former Montecito home of Ellen DeGeneres for $34.5 million, listing this home for sale.

That’s how British pop legend Robbie Williams and his longtime wife, Ayda Field, got their hands on this superb estate in 2018 for $20.25 million. But Williams and Field barely had enough time to enjoy it before leasing and selling the property to Rodgers and Patrick for $28 million, getting a cool profit of $7 million before taxes and other fees.

Looking like a modern Italian palazzo, this wonderful Malibu compound is made of a three story symmetrical main house, plus a detached guesthouse and garage. The entire property is surrounded by a towering hedge and a massive wooden gate which shield this estate from any unwanted attention.

It feels like a private oasis, with a lovely courtyard decked with olive trees, a cozy patio area that’s just perfect for sunbathing and a large swimming pool. The main house has an open concept floorplan with a contemporary decor, cement floors and high ceilinged rooms, but the real star is the breathtaking ocean view which is revealed by a massive wall of disappearing pocket doors.

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick will get to relax in a spacious master suite, with a chic, minimalist decor, a spa-style bathroom and a private deck from where they can enjoy this serene ocean view every day. The main house also comes with three guest bedrooms, a media room, an underground lounge / games room, a gourmet kitchen with state of the art appliances and custom cabinetry, a great room, a separate sitting area with a fireplace, and many other goodies.

Meanwhile, the guesthouse adds two more bedrooms, while the garage is big enough to accommodate three supercars. We’re sure Danica Patrick has a few ideas.. Out back, there’s also a stone patio that offers a wonderful birds-eye view of the waves crashing into the rocks below.