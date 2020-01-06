Less is More: The Lamborghini Huracan EVO Rear Wheel Drive

A year after the official debut of the revamped Lamborghini Huracan EVO, the Italian supercar maker has taken the wraps off a new rear-wheel drive version of this beast, simply named the Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel Drive. Not the catchiest name, but this RWD Lambo promises to deliver a unique driving experience, just like its rear-wheel drive predecessors, the Gallardo LP 550-2 and the RWD version of the original Huracan.

The Huracan EVO RWD is actually powered by a de-tuned version of the engine on the standard Huracan EVO, an impressive 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 that produces 602 HP at 8,000 rpm and 560 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

It’s true that the all wheel drive Huracan Evo has 631 HP and 600 Nm of torque to play with, but sometimes less is more, and by dropping the all wheel drive system, the four wheel steering system and four wheel torque vectoring systems, the RWD is 33 kg (73 lbs) lighter than the AWD model, which means it’s easier to handle, more fun to drive and almost equally fast.

Just like its all wheel drive brother, the rear wheel drive Huracan EVO comes with a seven speed dual clutch transmission with launch control. Its dry weight is just 1,389 kg (3,062 lbs), versus the 1,422 kg (3,135 lbs) of the AWD model.

In terms of performance, the Huracan EVO RWD requires only 0.4 seconds more than the AWD version to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) – it’s getting to this mark in only 3.3 seconds, while the 200 km/h mark (0-124 mph) is hit in 9.3 seconds, which is 0.3 seconds more than the all wheel drive. But the RWD version will reach the same top speed as the AWD version: 325 km/h (202 mph).

Lamborghini also specially tuned the RWD car to be more fun to drive, both in dry and wet conditions. They’ve achieved that with a tweaked Performance Traction Control System that was calibrated specifically for the rear wheel drive setup to deliver more torque even when this super is trying to gain back traction after drifting or side slipping.

The P-TCS system offers three familiar driving modes that could be switched at the touch of a button on the steering wheel, with “STRADA” being the ‘safer’ version, which minimizes rear wheel slippage, the “SPORT” mode allowing you to slip and slide better, while “CORSA” is calibrated to achieve that perfect rear wheel slip and get the best agility and traction in corners.

The upgraded P-TCS system apparently improves corner-exit traction by 20%, enhances oversteer by 30% and also improves smoothness of intervention by 30%, compared to the previous Huracan RWD model. The Huracan EVO RWD also comes with a 40/60 front/rear weight distribution, steel springs and hydraulic dampers, and it could even get “MagneRide” electromagnetic dampers.

And if you think it will be hard to differentiate this car from its AWD brother, the Italian designers have added a new front splitter, redesigned the vertical fins, framed the front air intakes and added a high gloss bumper with a new diffuser to this supercar. The RWD version also comes with 19-inch Kari wheels wrapped in high performance Pirelli P Zero tires that were specially developed for this car.

Last but not least, let’s talk pricing. The Lamborghini Huracan EVO Rear Wheel Drive will be priced at $208,571 in the United States, which is a lot cheaper than the $261,274 for the AWD model. In the UK, the RWD Huracan Evo costs £137,000, £28,000 less than the all wheel drive version.